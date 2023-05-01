MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with an April 13 truck theft.
Travis Spencer Weeks Jr. is wanted in connection to a theft that happened at a Norman Park business.
Investigator Blake Livings, with the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division, said a truck was reported stolen April 13 at about 2 a.m. and Weeks was identified as the suspect.
Livings explained deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at Tallokas Road before it was reported stolen. As deputies approached the truck, Spencer fled the scene reaching speeds up to 90 mph. The chase took place 40 minutes after the truck was reported stolen.
The pursuit was ended after Colquitt County deputies lost sight of the vehicle. The 21-year-old suspect was driving across the roadway and struck a ditch multiple times during the chase, Livings said.
Brooks County deputies recovered the truck shortly after the chase but Weeks had already fled the scene on foot.
Weeks has active warrants on felony charges of theft by taking as well as charges of fleeing, reckless driving and speeding.
The CCSO issued a BOLO – Be on the Look Out – alert on its Facebook with a photo of the wanted suspect.
If you have any information on Weeks’ whereabouts, you can contact the CCSO at 229-616-7430.
