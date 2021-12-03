MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man was arrested the day before Thanksgiving following a two hour manhunt with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Sharron Maleek Lewis, 26, 1823 Highway 319 N., was being driven by Tenarious Montgomery Nov. 24 when they were stopped by the Georgia State Patrol for speeding near the intersection of Highway 319 South and Mitchell Suber Road, according to Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team investigator Ivon Folsom.
“Montgomery was speeding 72 in a 55,” Folsom said in an interview Friday. “GSP stopped them and after approaching the vehicle, detected the odor of marijuana.”
Montgomery and Lewis were taken out of the vehicle and were standing away from the vehicle while another GSP trooper was called to the scene.
“Lewis then ran off onto some private property. GSP pursued on foot but was unable to locate him,” Folsom said.
GSP requested backup for a search of the area. Members of both the CCSO and MPD responded. After “around 30 minutes of searching,” authorities located a jacket a trooper later confirmed to belong to Lewis. Within a pocket of the jacket was two grams of marijuana, according to Folsom.
A GSP helicopter was dispatched to aid in the search. Authorities continued to search until Lewis was found “laying in some brush about two hours later” by Lt. Steve Exum of the MPD, Folsom said.
After further investigation, Lewis was discovered to have four active warrants issued by the MPD. Those warrants charged him with obstruction, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Lewis was also out on bond and on probation from Colquitt County. No further details regarding the previous charges were readily available.
Lewis faces additional charges of obstruction and bondsman off bond in connection with the Nov. 24 incident.
