MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Marco’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, located at 1435 Georgia Highway 133 South in Moultrie, Georgia.
The restaurant is owned by Jennifer Malagon and is a restaurant that offers authentic Mexican foods such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, sopes, and enchiladas.
Their hours are Tuesday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
You can reach Marco’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant by calling 229-429-8224 or visit their Facebook page listed as Marco’s Authentic Mexican Food.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Jennifer Malagon, along with Marco's staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.