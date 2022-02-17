MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service warned this morning that severe weather may affect the Colquitt County area tonight.
The NWS office in Tallahassee issued an advisory describing weather expected in Southeast Alabama, Southwest Georgia and the western Florida panhandle.
“A weak cold front will approach the region late tonight and progress eastward during the overnight hours and into Friday morning,” the advisory stated. “During this time, the storms along and ahead of the front are expected to diminish in severity as they move east. The primary threats with these storms will be damaging winds and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes.
“By the time the storms reach the Florida Big Bend and I-75 corridor region of Georgia, what's left of the line of storms along the cold front is expected to weaken below severe limits,” the NWS said. “There are no other concerns at this time as widespread rainfall totals are now forecast to be below half an inch areawide.”
A map that accompanies the advisory shows the northwestern half of Colquitt County being in an area of marginal risk — the lowest of five risk levels on the NWS scale — with the southeastern half of the county expected to see thunderstorms that will not be severe.
The weather — however severe it turns out to be — is expected to hit the region between 7 p.m. today and 7 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.