MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Market Feed and Farm located at 1401 First Avenue S.E. (at the Farmers Market) in Moultrie, Georgia.
Market Feed and Farm is owned by Chris and Anita Spradley and is a feed store that also offers unique gifts.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
You can reach Market Feed and Farm by calling 229-456-1452 or visit their Facebook page listed as Market Feed and Farm.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Kinsely Spradley, daughter of owners Chris and Anita Spradley, along with their family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.