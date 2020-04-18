MOULTRIE, Ga. — Rita P. Jackson, manager of Antigua Place Apartments, issued a request for masks on the complex’s Facebook page and was rewarded with a donation and a promise of more to come.
“Our plan is to make sure all of the residents have a mask,” Jackson said. “Antigua Place Apartments is a senior property where our residents are 55 and older. Our residents are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Having masks will give our residents some type of protection and at the same time we are helping to flatten the curve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.