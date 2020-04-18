MOULTRIE, Ga. — Rita P. Jackson, manager of Antigua Place Apartments, issued a request for masks on the complex’s Facebook page and was rewarded with a donation and a promise of more to come.

“Our plan is to make sure all of the residents have a mask,” Jackson said. “Antigua Place Apartments is a senior property where our residents are 55 and older. Our residents are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Having masks will give our residents some type of protection and at the same time we are helping to flatten the curve.”

