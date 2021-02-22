ALBANY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp helped open a mass vaccination site Monday in Albany, providing another way for South Georgians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is currently providing COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointment necessary at the site, 1150 W. Oakridge Drive.
Eligibility is still limited to residents of the State of Georgia who are included in Phase 1A+, according to a news release from GEMA/HS. This includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65+ and their caregivers, and first responders (law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire departments, dispatchers and 9-1-1 operators).
“In order to increase the number of vaccines distributed, at the Albany site only, we are allowing eligible people to drive up with no appointment necessary,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “If you have an appointment you are guaranteed to receive a vaccine as scheduled, but if you don’t, we will administer vaccines until we run out of each day’s allotment.”
Appointments are still necessary for vaccination at the GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites in Habersham County, Bibb County and Fulton County, the release said.
The sites are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Those eligible for vaccination can still preregister for an appointment by visiting http://myvaccinegeorgia.com or by calling (844) 275-3428. Those who require special assistance can use the TTY number, (844) 275-8224.
Registrants who do not meet the eligibility criteria will not receive a vaccine, the news release said. Only one appointment can be made per person.
Other options to receive a vaccine include:
• Colquitt County Health Department. Call (229) 589-8464 to make an appointment.
• Colquitt Regional Medical Center had stopped administering initial doses due to a shortage of vaccine supply, but it expects to resume them on Friday, Feb. 26, a hospital spokeswoman said on Monday.
• Pharmacies at Publix stores, including the one in Moultrie, had a small supply of COVID-19 vaccine, but all available appointments have been taken. Visit publix.com/covid-vaccine for updates on availability.
• North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will host a walk-up vaccine clinic all this week (while supplies last) for Veterans Administration patients at the Lake City, Fla., VA Medical Center. No appointment is necessary. While the clinic is specifically for veterans, they must also meet other eligibility requirements — be over age 65, be at high risk or be an essential worker. Veterans who have received any other vaccination in the last 14 days or have any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms will not be vaccinated, the health system said in a press release.
• Residents and staff of long-term care facilities should contact the management of the facility. They also qualify under Phase 1A+ but are being addressed through a different program.
According to the Department of Public Health’s COVID vaccination website, the state has administered 1,756,979 doses of the vaccine — more than 602,000 people have received both doses of the two-shot vaccine. Of the 2.08 million vaccines shipped to 1,186 providers, 84% has been administered.
Locally, the same website shows 8,518 doses administered in Colquitt County.
