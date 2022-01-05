MOULTRIE, Ga. — Margaret Mathis officially took her seat as Moultrie City Council member at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Mathis took over the seat as District 1, Post 2 representative from Cornelius Ponder, who chose not to run for re-election.
Mathis temporarily filled the term of Councilman George Walker Jr. after he died in March 2011. She served until the end of that year.
Mathis stated that it was a “privilege and an honor to sit on the council seat” and looks forward to serving her community.
Council member Wilma Hadley was appointed Mayor Pro Tem during the council’s regular session. No other changes were made for the 2022 City Council.
List of approved reappointments:
- Salary of council: $495/month.
- Salary of mayor: $580/month.
- Pete Dillard reappointed as city manager.
- Mickey Walker reappointed as city attorney.
- Tina Coleman reappointed as city clerk.
- James David Herndon reappointed as Municipal Court judge.
- Valenti, Rackley and Associates LLC reappointed as auditors.
In other actions taken by the council, the first and second reading of ordinance to amend the alcohol beverage ordinance was conducted to “repeal conflicting ordinances and for other purposes,” according to the meeting agenda.
This was first discussed during the Dec. 21 meeting.
“We are hoping to standardize the application process,” Dillard stated in a previous article in The Observer.
The council hopes to change the requirements of beer and wine alcohol beverage license applicants to reflect the current policy in place for hard spirits.
“Just like with liquor distribution, beer and wine sellers will have to provide a valid U.S. citizenship and a FICO score of 600 or better,” Dillard told the council during the work session.
The final reading of the ordinance is set for the next meeting on Jan. 18.
The council also approved a budget resolution to fix the roof on the planning office located on First Street across from the City Municipal Building. There was no discussion on when the work will begin.
The council had previously passed a resolution to fix the awning at the same location in their Dec. 21 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.