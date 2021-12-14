MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Mattress By Appointment Moultrie located at 309 Sixth Street SE in Moultrie, Georgia.
The business is owned by John Chappell and is a discount mattress store that offers 50 to 80% off of regular retail prices. Their motto is, “Buy Today! Sleep on it Tonight!”
You can call Mattress By Appointment Moultrie at 229-230-1922 to set up an appointment.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owner John Chappell and family, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.