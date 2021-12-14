Mattress By Appointment Moultrie

Shown center cutting the ribbon are owner John Chappell and family, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Mattress By Appointment Moultrie located at 309 Sixth Street SE in Moultrie, Georgia. 

The business is owned by John Chappell and is a discount mattress store that offers 50 to 80% off of regular retail prices. Their motto is, “Buy Today! Sleep on it Tonight!”

You can call Mattress By Appointment Moultrie at 229-230-1922 to set up an appointment. 

