The Moultrie Observer celebrated "Throwback Tuesday" last week when Michael J. May brought in a special edition of The Observer published in honor of Colquitt County's 100th birthday. May, the grandson of Lois Howard, who died March 31 at age 98, was cleaning out his grandmother's house when he discovered the newspaper from Oct. 12, 1956. The newspaper had 11 sections, labeled A through K, telling the history of the county, its businesses and many of its notable people, but May's issue is missing Section H. Although he has an interest in history, he said he doesn't have space to keep the newspaper, so he donated it back to The Observer. May is the son of Patricia Horne of Moultrie and the late James May, and the grandson of Clintus Carrol May and Mildred Foster and of Curtis and Lois Howard.