MOULTRIE — Moultrie Mayor William "Bill" McIntosh signed a proclamation May 2 that declared May to be Mental Health Awareness Month in Moultrie.
Representatives of the local mental health community posed with green ribbons symbolizing recovery from mental illness and substance abuse. They had earlier tied such ribbons throughout downtown Moultrie.
Front row from left are Jennifer Dunn of the UGA College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences; Julio Ginel of Georgia Pines and Tonero Bender of the Moultrie Police Department, who together form the MPD's coresponder team; Todd Lynch, vice president of NAMI Moultrie; and Molly Byrd of Georgia Pines.
Second row are Mayor Bill McIntosh and Dennis Addison of Georgia Pines.
Third row are Shanna Strickland of the Colquitt Peer Center; Carol Poole of NAMI Moultrie; Marsha Carlton of MindHeart Counseling; Moultrie City Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill, a Colquitt County High School social worker; and Emily Lackey of GreenLeaf in Valdosta.
Fourth row are Lynn Wilson, president of NAMI Moultrie; and R.J. Hurn, director of Georgia Pines.
Top row are Robert Howell and Jimmy Bennett, both the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities' Region 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.