MOULTRIE, Ga. — Landen McCoy, son of Sgt. Steve McCoy, is readying for not only his graduation but also his departure to Parris Island, S.C., where he will enter Marine Corps boot camp.
A Moultrie native, Steve McCoy died June 10, 2008, about three months after he was injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq. He was only 23 years old.
Landen and his twin sister, Ryley, were only 3 when they lost their father.
“It’s had its ups and downs,” Landen said in an interview Monday. “It has its high times and low times… I get to see what he has put in this world for us. There are so many things that I’ve seen he’s done.”
Landen said his dad’s military friends have become a part of his family. The family frequently visits Ft. Stewart Army base outside of Savannah where his father was posted. At the base there is a tree that was planted in his honor. The McCoy family also visits military friends around the country.
“I get to travel across the country a lot just to see friends and family… That’s been cool but it's been odd in other parts. I hear things that other students and friends will talk about things that they do with their dad. I can’t imagine how that would work out with my dad, knowing that I didn’t have one. That would be cool to experience,” McCoy said.
Landen said he’s often compared to his late father.
“I grew up hearing things about him. It’s kinda crazy like some of the stuff I hear. The way I run, the way I look, the way I talk. Basically everything, even the emotions I show. It’s odd,” he admitted.
He wears a bracelet to commemorate his father. He’s had it many years and it’s battered and bent. It’s only been removed from his body twice that he can recall. It was a present from his mother, Tabitha.
The 17-year-old will be celebrating his 18th birthday while at boot camp. He is fully prepared for the “mental toughness” he will require when he gets there on June 13. McCoy spent all four years in the high school’s JROTC program, just like his father. But that wasn’t his original plan.
Landen said he hadn’t even heard of the program before getting involved in it. In fact, the military had only briefly “popped in his mind” as an option. His first childhood ambition was to go to college to study electrical engineering.
As he’s moved further towards enlistment, he is planning on going into logistics for the Corps. He says that later on in his career, his ambitions lead him towards being a fighter pilot.
“But we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” McCoy laughed.
He will spend 12 weeks in boot camp before he gets a 10-day leave to see his family before returning for more rifle training. Following his completion of that course, he will be assigned to his unit. He hopes to go somewhere overseas.
“I’d like to go to a few places. Mainly Japan, Australia, South Korea, or anywhere around that part of the world. I wouldn’t mind going to Europe either,” he said.
Both his mom and his sister are sad to see him go, he said.
“They both bawled their eyes out when I told them. But they know and I know that they aren’t going to stop me and they wouldn’t try anyway,” McCoy said.
As the shipment date looms closer, Landen is more excited than anything else. He knows that he faces challenges ahead but looks forward to overcoming them.
“I’m excited to get out there. I know I’m going to be yelled at either way so it doesn’t really matter,” he laughed. “I’m going to push no matter what. Even if it’s something like sweeping I will push for it. I’m one of those people who like to realize their end goal. I know what I need to do to stay on that path.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.