McIntosh Clinic - Dermatology

Shown cutting the ribbon are Dr. Brandon Merrill, dermatologist, and Mike Gebel, CEO of McIntosh Clinic, along with  staff, community friends, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for McIntosh Clinic - Dermatology located at 3 Magnolia Court in Moultrie, Georgia. 

McIntosh Clinic - Dermatology is a dermatological practice with Dr. Brandon Merrill as the board-certified dermatologist on staff. Merrill is a South Georgia native, being reared in Cordele, Georgia. 

Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach McIntosh Clinic - Dermatology by calling 229-225-1900.

