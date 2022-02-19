MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for McIntosh Clinic - Dermatology located at 3 Magnolia Court in Moultrie, Georgia.
McIntosh Clinic - Dermatology is a dermatological practice with Dr. Brandon Merrill as the board-certified dermatologist on staff. Merrill is a South Georgia native, being reared in Cordele, Georgia.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach McIntosh Clinic - Dermatology by calling 229-225-1900.
Shown cutting the ribbon are Dr. Brandon Merrill, dermatologist, and Mike Gebel, CEO of McIntosh Clinic, along with staff, community friends, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.