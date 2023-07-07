MOULTRIE — The City of Moultrie promoted longtime employee Marci Meadows to the position of assistant city manager.
The city announced the promotion late Friday morning on its Facebook page.
Meadows, a Moultrie native, began her career with the city in 2008 as customer service coordinator and then business operations director. In 2016, she became director of human resources.
As assistant city manager, Meadows will continue to oversee Human Resources, the city announcement said. She will also provide assistance and support to City Manager Peter Dillard, advise the city manager on a wide variety of policy and procedural matters, consult and assist department heads in solving administrative problems, and help develop major changes in departmental organization procedure and policies, the city's announcement said.
Meadows has a bachelor's degree in sociology and recently returned to Valdosta State University, where she received her Master's of Public Administration.
She is married to Chad Meadows, and they have two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.