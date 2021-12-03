Sunset Elementary spelling bee

Pictured on the back row, from left, are Daniel Perez-Hernandez, Malakai McCantl, Caleb Briley, Ayushi Patel, Shayla Giang, Cam’Ron Harris, Robert Alridge, Christopher Tyson. Front row from left are Emily Mejia-Mejia, Jose Gomez-Vasquez, Lucas Berggren, Reese Medders, Toby Hopper, and Tramarion Thomas

 Sunset Elementary School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School students recently participated in a schoolwide spelling bee.  The participants were first and second place winners from each fourth and fifth grade classroom.

The schoolwide winner was Reese Medders and the runner up was Lucas Berggren. 

