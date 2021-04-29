THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On Wednesday, April 28, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized 11 graduating Medical Assisting students at a pinning ceremony honoring their achievements.
Hayley Doggett of Tifton, Adamaris Gonzaga of Moultrie, Jennifer Guerrero of Omega, Mora Hart of Tifton, Yesenia Ponce-Gonzales of Moultrie, Andrea Rodriquez-Martinez of Moultrie, Rebecca “Becky” Todd of Tifton, Cassondra Windom of Ashburn, Kaliah Monique James of Thomasville, Cassandra Rodriguez of Thomasville, and Vivian May Winter of Thomasville received pins and small gifts in honor of their accomplishments.
Of these seniors, the program acknowledges the accomplishments of three students with additional awards. Vivian Winter earned the Highest GPA for the Thomasville cohort. Cassondra Windom earned Highest Diploma Level GPA for the Tifton cohort. Yesenia Ponce-Gonzalez earned Highest Degree Level GPA for the Tifton cohort. During her time in the program, Yesenia Ponce-Gonzalez also claimed first prize in the state SkillsUSA Medical Assisting competition. She will defend her title at the SkillsUSA National Competition later this year.
Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices. The students are now eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) exam. This designation represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA.
The Medical Assisting program at SRTC trains students for administrative and clinical duties, primarily in physicians’ offices or clinics. Clinical skills include taking vital signs, obtaining medical histories, performing basic lab tests, sterilizing instruments, administering medications, and assisting the physician. Administrative skills include answering phones, scheduling appointments, filing medical and insurance reports, arranging for hospital admissions and laboratory services.
Medical Assisting Program Chair Sherry Harrison said, “I am very proud of the Medical Assisting Class of 2021. Though this past year brought many obstacles for them, they reached their end goal through their dedication and persistence. I wish each of them much success in their future endeavors.”
Her well wishes were echoed by Medical Assisting Instructor Gina Sierra, who explained that this cohort overcame a unique set of challenges. “Every year I ask my grads what song they think would represent their class. This year the students chose ‘The Climb’ by Miley Cyrus because ‘It ain’t about how fast I get there it’s about what’s waiting on the other side.’ I think that this song fits them perfectly because we had some mountains to climb during 2020 and 2021 but with their perseverance, they have all accomplished their ultimate goal.”
The college offers both degree and diploma educational tracks. The Medical Assisting diploma program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP). For more information about the Medical Assisting program, please contact Sherry Harrison at SHarrison@southernregional.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.