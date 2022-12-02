MOULTRIE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College recognized five graduating Medical Assisting students at a pinning ceremony Nov. 29 at SRTC-Moultrie honoring their achievements.
Demetria Carter, Quin' Teaceseyia Christy, and Toshika Key of Moultrie, Consandra Powell of Norman Park, and Tammie Cawley of Sale City received pins and small gifts in honor of their accomplishments. The program specifically acknowledged the achievement of Cawley, who earned the Highest GPA in the Medical Assisting Program.
Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices, according to a press release from SRTC. The students are now eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) exam. This designation represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA.
“Words cannot express how proud I am of these graduates,” said Jill Burnette, Medical Assisting faculty. “It has truly been a privilege having them in the classroom since fall semester of 2021. They have overcome many obstacles throughout the last year. I have enjoyed getting to know each one and look forward to the positive influence they will make in healthcare. Being a witness to their passion and devotion to helping others is one of the things that makes my career the best in the world.”
The students joined Medical Assisting faculty in reciting the AAMA Medical Assistant Creed: I believe in the principles and purpose of the protection of medical assisting. I endeavor to be more effective. I aspire to render greater service. I protect the confidence entrusted to me. I am dedicated to the care and well-being of all people. I am loyal to my employer. I am true to the ethics of my profession. I am strengthened by compassion, courage, and faith.
The Medical Assisting program at SRTC trains students for administrative and clinical duties, primarily in physicians’ offices or clinics. Clinical skills include taking vital signs, obtaining medical histories, performing basic lab tests, sterilizing instruments, administering medications, and assisting the physician. Administrative skills include answering phones, scheduling appointments, filing medical and insurance reports, arranging for hospital admissions and laboratory services.
The college offers both degree and diploma educational tracks. The Medical Assisting diploma program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. For more information about the Medical Assisting program, please contact Sherry Harrison at SHarrison@southernregional.edu.
