MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Wednesday, April 27, Southern Regional Technical College recognized six graduating Medical Assisting students at a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie honoring their achievements.
Jasmine Robinson of Bainbridge, JaMonica Powell of Cairo, Kelly Strickland of Hahira, SaDonna Williams of Pelham, and Saralyn Harnage and Rachel Whiddon of Tifton received pins and small gifts in honor of their accomplishments.
Of these seniors, the program acknowledged the accomplishments of two students with additional recognition. Rachel Whiddon earned the Highest Degree-Level GPA Award, and SaDonna Williams earned the Highest Diploma-Level GPA Award.
Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices. The students are now eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) exam. This designation represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA.
The Medical Assisting program at SRTC trains students for administrative and clinical duties, primarily in physicians’ offices or clinics. Clinical skills include taking vital signs, obtaining medical histories, performing basic lab tests, sterilizing instruments, administering medications, and assisting the physician. Administrative skills include answering phones, scheduling appointments, filing medical and insurance reports, arranging for hospital admissions and laboratory services.
