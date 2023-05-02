MOULTRIE — On Thursday, April 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized ten graduating Medical Assisting students at a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie honoring their achievements. The program recognized degree and diploma level students from the SRTC-Thomasville and SRTC-Tifton Medical Assisting cohorts. In addition to passing their program, these graduates earned a 100% pass rate on their American Association of Medical Assistants certification exams, meaning that they are now Certified Medical Assistants.
Sherry Carnes of Ashburn, Briona Gonzalez of Bainbridge, Latoya McRae of Boston, Adalina Croy of Moultrie, Jessica Lewis of Norman Park, Amber Farrie and Audrey McDaniel of Sylvester, Chelsea Curby of Thomasville, and Raven Barnes and Alicia Fonseca of Tifton received pins and small gifts in honor of their accomplishments. Of these seniors, the program acknowledged the achievements of Adalina Croy, Latoya McRae, Alicia Fonseca, and Raven Barnes, who earned the Highest GPA in their respective classes.
“The MA students in cohort 2022-2023 have been outstanding and a joy to teach,” said Medical Assisting Program Chair Sherry Harrison. “Students come in like the cocoon with some resistance and may struggle at first. We watch them grow, gain the strength they need and learn to emerge as the butterfly. As instructors, we strive to give our best to help the students reach their goals of becoming medical assistants. Mrs. Sierra and I can proudly say these students have definitely earned their butterfly wings.”
The students joined Medical Assisting faculty in reciting the AAMA Medical Assistant Creed: I believe in the principles and purpose of the protection of medical assisting. I endeavor to be more effective. I aspire to render greater service. I protect the confidence entrusted to me. I am dedicated to the care and well-being of all people. I am loyal to my employer. I am true to the ethics of my profession. I am strengthened by compassion, courage, and faith.
Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices. The students are now eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) exam. This designation represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA.
The Medical Assisting program at SRTC trains students for administrative and clinical duties, primarily in physicians’ offices or clinics. Clinical skills include taking vital signs, obtaining medical histories, performing basic lab tests, sterilizing instruments, administering medications, and assisting the physician. Administrative skills include answering phones, scheduling appointments, filing medical and insurance reports, arranging for hospital admissions and laboratory services.
The College offers both degree and diploma educational tracks. The Medical Assisting diploma program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP).For more information about the Medical Assisting program, please contact Sherry Harrison at SHarrison@southernregional.edu.
