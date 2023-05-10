Medical students present their discoveries at PCOM South Georgia Research Day

Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.