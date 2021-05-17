MOULTRIE, Ga. — Several events are planned in the community to commemorate Memorial Day on May 31, the day set aside by Congress to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.
The Cobb family will once again be sponsoring the annual Memorial Day Service at the Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens.
“Gayla and Bobby have always looked forward to hosting this special event,” said Lynn Clark, a member of the Cobb Funeral Chapel staff. “After missing last year due to pandemic restrictions, we are elated to be back on track for the meaningful community service that has become such a tradition.”
The service will begin at 9 a.m.
Program participants include the Colquitt County High School JROTC Color Guard, Colonial Dames of America, John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Moultrie Federated Guild, James Harrell and Johnnie Shiver. The Rev. Matt Peek of First Baptist Church will be the featured speaker. Special music will be provided by Penny and Mark Hancock. The service will conclude with a tribute by the Patriot Guard Riders. Flags will be placed on veterans’ graves by the Veterans’ Activities Committee.
Other Memorial Day events include:
• Citizens are invited to place wreaths, flowers, flags or other tributes at the Eternal Flame War Memorial on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square anytime throughout the day.
• The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks Americans wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to pause and reflect on the lives of the men and women who died in military service to their country. The Moment was signed into effect by the U.S. Congress in 2000. The Moment is observed by groups across the country including Major League Baseball, NASCAR, NASA and many other groups.
• At 7 p.m. the John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will present “Taps at Sunset” at the War Memorial at the Courthouse.
“The playing of ‘Taps’ as the sun slips from the sky is such a reverent way to end Memorial Day,” said Nancy Coleman, Commemorative Events chair for DAR.
There will be no program, just the playing of the 21 notes that signify the close of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.