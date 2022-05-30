MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC color guard presents the colors at Monday’s Memorial Day service at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Keynote speaker the Rev. Stanley Norman led the assembly in saluting servicemen and -women who gave their lives fighting for the country.
featured
Memorial Day salute
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
GAINESVILLE [mdash] Don Lastinger, loving husband, creator, and master storyteller, passed away at the age of 78 on May 21, 2022. An adventurer of all things big and small, real and imaginary, he experienced the most joy camping with his wife Fran, and getting into all kinds of trouble with …
Most Popular
Articles
- Moultrie Police request GBI assistance in child shooting death
- Barge returns to coach Packer linebackers
- Braswell, Willis win local elections; TSPLOST narrowly passes
- Colquitt County incident inspired woman to found adult day care
- Colquitt County investigator traces his success to Hahira Boys Ranch
- GBI investigating shooting death
- Crime reports for May 24, 2022
- Gregory named Georgia Tech Stamps Scholar
- Crime report for May 27, 2022
- Three Colquitt County schools receive Laura Bush library grants
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.