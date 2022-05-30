Memorial Day salute

 Kevin C. Hall/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC color guard presents the colors at Monday’s Memorial Day service at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Keynote speaker the Rev. Stanley Norman led the assembly in saluting servicemen and -women who gave their lives fighting for the country.

