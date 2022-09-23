MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Alapaha Judicial Circuit announced the sentences for one Moultrie man and his conspirator involved in a 2021 Cook County shooting case, and one Omega man, who rammed his vehicle in a Cook County deputy's patrol car during an attempt to flee.
The Alapaha Judicial Circuit, which operates in Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties, released a statement this week about the sentences, although both took place weeks ago.
James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28 to 55 years on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill.
“The charges in this case were brought after Avery and his co-defendant Jerry Lynn Tatum, conspired to murder the victim in this case,” the press release said.
The shooting occured on Feb. 11, 2021, when Tatum drove Avery to the victim’s home on Aspen Lane in Cook County where Avery shot the victim in the head, Studstill said.
The unidentified victim survived but suffered a broken jaw and loss of sight in one of his eyes as a result of the shooting.
Avery entered a plea during the July term of court. The first 10 years of his sentence are to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
A 20-year sentence was given to Tatum for his role in the shooting with the first 2.5 years to be served within the Department of Corrections.
Two agencies worked together to investigate the case: agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and deputies and investigators with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Studstill said, “This was a difficult and complicated case. I want to thank agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the deputies from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work on this case. There were several moving parts in this case, not all of which can be disclosed to the general public. I would like to thank Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Rue Smith for preparing this case for trial and obtaining a guilty plea from both defendants.”
In the other case, Clyde Doyle Hamby Jr., 31, of Omega, was sentenced Aug. 24 on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Hamby entered a plea before jury selection and was sentenced to 25 years with the first seven years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Deputies from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department were called by the victim of the terroristic threat to investigate in May of 2018. Hamby was later charged.
The press release states, ”When deputies attempted to stop Hamby from coming to the residence of the victim of the terroristic threat, Hamby accelerated his vehicle and rammed a patrol car occupied by one of the responding law enforcement officers.”
Hamby then fled from the scene. The deputy was treated at a local hospital and released the same day.
Studstill said, “I want to thank all of the deputies from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and professionalism in investigating this case. In particular, I would like to thank Deputy Clayton Godwin for his heroism in standing in between a violent criminal and a family in our community. These deputies are not recognized nearly enough for their bravery. I would also like to thank my Chief Assistant District Attorney J. Allen Lawson for preparing this case for trial and obtaining a guilty plea. My office will make every effort to stand with the law enforcement agencies that stand in harm's way and protect our citizens.”
