MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Meraki Lash Studio located at 18 Second Ave. S.W. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Meraki Lash Studio is owned by Vanessa Vega and is a lash studio specializing in individual eyelash extensions.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
You can reach Meraki Lash Studio by calling 229-798-0304 or visit their Facebook page listed as Meraki Lash Studio.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are Vanessa Vega, the owner, and Kaylea Anderson, licensed esthetician/lash artist, along with family, community friends, as well as chamber Ambassadors and staff.
