MOULTRIE, GA. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a relocation ribbon cutting for Merle Norman Salon & Boutique, now located at 12 S. Main St. in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Merle Norman and the Boutique are owned by Keri Hardin and the Salon is owned by Karli Hancock. The business was established in 2010 by sisters Keri Hardin and Karli Hancock.
The business offers beauty products, event makeovers, wedding packages, boutique clothing, accessories, and salon hair styling.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
You can reach Merle Norman Salon & Boutique by calling 229-668-1200 or visit their Facebook page listed a Merle Norman Salon & Boutique.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Keri Hardin and Karli Hancock, family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
