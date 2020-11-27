MOULTRIE, Ga. – On Dec. 12, Kinetic by Windstream’s office at 537 Veterans Parkway North is hosting a first-time event, the Merry Market.
Kalina Payne, spokesperson for Kinetic, said this is a way to help area small businesses during the Christmas holiday season. And by small businesses, she doesn’t just mean the mom and pop stores downtown. This is also for the independent entrepreneur who owns his or her own business.
Vendors will able to set up a temporary shop free of charge on the lawn beside the Kinetic location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12.
“It’s one way to give back and for customers to shop locally,” said Payne. Those types of individual business owners she’s talking about are candle sellers, beauty and cosmetic sellers or makers of homemade crafts and decorations.
It is not related to the Colquitt County Arts Center’s Artful Market, a two-day arts and crafts sale, set for Dec. 5-6 at the Arts Center.
For more information, call 229-985-8000.
