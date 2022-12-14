MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand re-opening ribbon cutting for Mike’s Country Store located at 1523 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia. Mike’s Country Store is owned by Mike Rogers. The business is a meat market and a full-service grocery store. Their slogan is “At Mike’s…It’s All About the Meat!” Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can reach Mike’s Country Store by calling 229-616-9796 or 229-616-9812. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Mike Rogers with his family, Mike’s Country Store staff, community partners, plus Chamber Ambassadors and Board of Directors.
Mike's Country Store celebrates re-opening
