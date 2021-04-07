MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently named Mike’s Country Store as the April 2021 Business of the Month.
Mike’s is a grocery store that includes a full-service premium meat counter offering everything homemade from ground beef, sausage, pork chops, bacon, and hot dogs to name a few. They also are proud to offer Georgia Grown items.
Mike’s County Store is located at 1523 First Ave. S.E. at the State Farmers Market in Moultrie. Their hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Please call 668-6329 or 668-6328.
Pictured are Ricky Vaughn and Mrs. Shopshire with Mike’s Country Store along with Cindy Jursik, Moultrie State Farmers Market representative.
