MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia State Senator Butch Miller visited Moultrie Thursday morning as part of his “Georgia First” campaign.
Miller is campaigning for the Republican nomination in the lieutenant governor primary taking place in May. He has been serving as the District 49 state senator since 2010 and has been the state Senate’s president pro tempore since January 2018.
Thursday’s event was held in the Moultrie Welcome Center. State Rep. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, introduced Miller to the crowd. Watson spoke about Miller’s constitution to put Georgia first, his work ethic and dedication to all people of Georgia.
Miller spoke of his history of supporting all Georgians and their history of supporting him.
“My family was struck with a tremendous personal tragedy. But the people of Georgia were there and they picked me up and helped me get moving again,” Miller said during his speech.
Miller is a successful businessman as the owner and manager of Milton Martin Honda. He spoke of a time when he and his family fell upon economic hardship. During that time he would do anything that the dealership needed such as oil changes, cleanings or sales.
“That is how I showed that I will do what needs to be done. I’ve taken that mentality and I have always done what needs to be done. I’ve done it then, I’ve done it now and I will continue to do it,” Miller said.
During an interview after the event Miller stated that his past accomplishments show some of things he has already worked on for Georgia.
“Some of the most important legislation I've carried is centered around families and around children and childhood development and economic development through such things as the Family Leave Act on a state level. I have been and will continue to be involved in criminal justice reform, ensuring that nonviolent offenders receive training and rehabilitation,” said Miller.
He continued by saying that school choice and providing opportunities for special needs children have been some more of the recent things he’s been working towards. Specifically speaking about South Georgia, Miller stated that taking care of our water is a top priority.
“We cannot let up. We have to be determined and vigilant in protecting our water in Georgia. That is one of the number one things we can do. When I travel throughout the state, one of the most important issues in this region is access to quality water and access to water for crops. We have to stay vigilant. It’s a war. We won the first battle but the war isn’t over,” Miller stated in the interview.
Miller concluded by speaking on rural broadband, which has been a major issue throughout Southern Georgia.
“Rural broadband is the most important thing we can do for rural Georgia. It will bring continued access to quality healthcare, it will bring continued access to quality jobs and it will give young people when they graduate from college who come from a rural area to come back to a rural area. No major [industry] and no hospital is going to invest in an area that doesn’t have broadband. We want to make sure that we implement rural broadband throughout the state,” he said.
Miller stated that his campaign is continuing throughout the state including stops in Tifton, Valdosta, Macon, Blue Ridge, his home town of Buford and Savannah.
The primary election will take place May 24, 2022.
