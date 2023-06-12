MOULTRIE — A storm that came through Colquitt County this morning may be a harbinger of what’s to come the rest of this week, the National Weather Service said.
The NWS emailed a severe weather briefing to The Moultrie Observer just before 5 a.m. today. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued almost exactly one hour later.
“Multiple rounds of severe weather and heavy rainfall will be possible over the next several days and potentially through the rest of the week,” the briefing warned. “Damaging winds, hail, a few tornadoes, and flooding will all be possible.”
This morning’s storm produced little damage here, according to Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox.
“I heard of a tree or two but not significant damage,” Cox said in a text. “Lots of rain, lighting. Some flooding in Mitchell County just across the county line.”
The National Weather Service’s website listed a tree down on Merrit Road at Thigpen Trail as the only damage reported in Colquitt County. It also reported a flash flood that closed all lanes of Highway 37 in Mitchell County near Laney Road.
The weather station at the Sunbelt Expo, reported at georgiaweather.net, reported 0.5 inches of rain between midnight and 11 a.m.
The NWS briefing predicted a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather today, but that will increase to a slight risk (Level 2 of 5) both Tuesday and Wednesday.
“While it is difficult to parse out exact timing information this far out, an overnight severe weather and flooding threat may be possible Wednesday night,” the briefing said.
Heavy rainfall will be possible over the next several days, the briefing said.
“While the greatest threat for heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding is over the next three days, some pockets of heavy rainfall will remain possible over the next week,” it said.
Totals of 4-6 inches are expected in Moultrie between today and Sunday.
While flash flooding is possible with these levels of rain, South Georgia rivers remain well below flood stage with many in or near low-flow stage, the NWS said.
