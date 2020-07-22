MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Five people were affected in a two-car collision near Hamilton Elementary School on July 19, three of whom were found potentially injured.
Aaron Lawrence Nicholson, 46, was driving his vehicle northbound on Georgia Highway 202 with his passenger, Deirdre Smith, 41.
He came to a stop at the intersection between Highway 202 and Georgia Highway 111, responding Georgia State Patrol Trooper Tyler Edgar said.
“He said he looked both ways, didn’t see anybody, [and] pulled out,” Edgar said.
Nicholson failed to notice an oncoming, westbound vehicle on Georgia Highway 111 carrying three people: Alice Casion, the 47-year-old driver, and her two passengers, Keyuanna Davis, 25, and Kalena Davis, 2.
“They swerved to try to miss him (Nicholson) but couldn’t,” Edgar said.
The two vehicles collided, which left Nicholson’s vehicle in the middle of the intersection and Casion’s in a northern ditch on Highway 111 in front of Hamilton Elementary.
Upon Edgar’s arrival, Casion and her two passengers asked for an EMS, just to be sure they received no injuries.
“They had a two-year-old they wanted to get checked out,” he said. “The driver had something on her neck like something that needed an ice pack, so a possible injury on her. But [they] were more shaken up than anything.”
All three were taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center and seen in the emergency room that day. A call made to CRMC on July 22 revealed that the trio were discharged on July 19 as well.
Nicholson and his passenger were not injured in the accident; however, he was found at fault and cited for failure to yield.
