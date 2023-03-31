MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A Douglasville mother is asking for Colquitt County's help to find her missing son.
Lyla Bryan messaged The Observer Friday evening, saying that her 16-year-old son, Caz Bryan, had sneaked out of their house in Douglas County to "hang out with some friends." When she contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, she said they pinged his cell phone and it provided a location in Moultrie.
The sheriff's department issued a Be On the Look Out -- BOLO -- alert Tuesday.
"Caz Bryan (DOB 03/10/2007), 16 years of age, was last seen at his residence in Douglas County, GA," the BOLO reads. "Caz was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and Jordan tennis shoes. Caz is described as a black male, 5'5", 130lbs., low black hair and brown eyes."
Anyone who has seen Bryan or who has any information on his whereabouts can contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (770) 920-4950 or cclark@sheriff.douglas.ga.us or contact local law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.