MOULTRIE, Ga. – Carlliyha Esther, the 13-year-old missing juvenile, has been located as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.
The teenager contacted her brother Saturday, March 11, asking to be picked up from a location in Norman Park, sheriff’s Investigator Will Pierce said by phone Monday. Her mother went to retrieve her without any incident.
Her missing status changed to missing runaway Friday after investigators had noticed recent activity on her social media as of late Thursday, but authorities were still seeking a breakthrough on her exact location.
Prior to her retrieval, Esther was last known to be in the Colquitt County area around Ga. Highway 37 West about three miles from town the night of Monday, March 6.
The sheriff's office will continue to follow up with the child and her mother to provide resources or any assistance that may be needed, Pierce said.
He also thanked the community's assistance to the search.
Residents should contact 9-1-1 or the CCSO and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7430 for any tips or additional information.
