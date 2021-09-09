MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Mississippi woman was recently arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two elderly Colquitt County residents
Jean Allison Pignocco, 54, of Olive Branch, Miss., was booked into the Colquitt County Jail Sept. 2.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was first notified by family members of the incident and the case was handed over to Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Criminal Investigation Division Investigator Ronald Jordan of the CCSO.
In a press release Thursday, the GBI said Pignocco has been charged with two counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons, two counts of felony theft by taking and one count of kidnapping.
“The GBI Region 9 field office was requested by the CCSO to assist in an investigation of reported elder abuse/exploitation involving two 85-year-old residents of Colquitt County,” said Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg in the press release. “Both victims were taken from their Colquitt County residence unwillingly to Mississippi, both have since been returned to Georgia.”
Steinberg further stated that the victims were “both known to Pignocco as well.” He said it was later determined that an undisclosed amount of money had been transferred out of the victims’ bank accounts to other financial accounts “they did not control or have access to the use of it.”
Pignocoo was arrested by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office in Olive Branch before being “picked up and brought back to the Colquitt County Jail,” Jordan said.
She has since been released on bond, according to Steinberg.
This investigation is ongoing and the CCSO and the GBI urges anyone to call with information. CCSO can be reached at 229-616-7460 and the GBI can be reached at 229-225-4090.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.