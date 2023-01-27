DOERUN, Ga. — The damaged Mobley Gin building has been removed following a tornado six weeks ago, but the company is still waiting for steel to arrive to being reconstruction, John Mark Mobley told The Observer Friday.
The tornado devastated the building on Highway 270 when it hit Dec. 15, but no one was hurt because no one was there.
“We were getting kind of close to the end of the season,” Mobley said shortly after the storm. “We had just gotten done with our 24-hour shift about a week ago.”
Had the crews still been working when the tornado came through, Mobley speculated, people would have been seriously hurt.
“It’s so loud in there,” he said. “What I heard from other people is it just dropped out of the sky. They wouldn’t have had any warning.”
County emergency officials said the tornado was estimated as an EF-2 by the National Weather Service. Two houses were also heavily damaged. One of them, right across the road from the gin, housed one of Mobley’s employees.
No one was hurt, Emergency Management Director Justin Cox said, and the American Red Cross and a local church were helping the homeowners with housing.
In the weeks afterwards, the Mobleys got a better view of the damage, but the news continued to improve.
“Once we were able to look and see, I think a lot of the equipment is salvageable,” he told The Moultrie Observer Jan. 6.
He said at that time that the equipment had been wrapped to prevent further damage and the demolition crew had begun to remove the building the previous day. He said demolition would take a week or two. Bids had already gone out to replace the building.
“All the outfits I talked with said they should be able to throw that building back up in two to three weeks,” he said.
Mobley expects no problem having the gin ready to run by August.
The gin, of course, couldn’t process any more cotton this year, but Mobley said they were almost finished for the season anyway. Most of the cotton that was left was not damaged by the weather and could be processed at other gins.
Mobley said that the storm came at the best time of year for the ginners. If it had hit in September or early October the gin would have missed the 2022 crop. If it had come in May or June, it would have been down when the 2023 crop started coming in.
“Basically we’re not going to miss any season, which is a blessing,” he said.
He said his family appreciates the outpouring of support from the community.
“We’re so thankful for the community we live in,” he said. “That’s what it’s about living in this kind of community. Even people you wouldn’t think of are checking on you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.