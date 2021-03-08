MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Serenity Souse and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority are preparing to host their first Mothers and Sons Nerf Wars.
The battlefield will be the Jim Buck Goff Recreation Complex at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. Registration for the event is set to begin March 15. Tickets will be $15 per mother and son pair and $5 for any additional son.
According to Hayley Clark, executive director of Serenity House, the proceeds are going to help their clients with things like emergency shelter or bill payments, food supplies and other housing assistance.
The event was designed as an alternative to the annual Daddy/Daughter Dance that is held by the Serenity House which has been postponed until May 5.
“We have had a good response on social media so far. People seem excited,” stated Clark.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies but there will be Nerf guns and ammo available at “refill stations,” according to Clark. The Serenity House will be providing aprons for teams to carry their weapons and ammo during the battle.
Participants will be separated into age groups and it will be moms versus sons. Tickets can be purchased at the Recreation Authority or Georgia’s Own Credit Union.
Registration will also be available on the day of the event.
