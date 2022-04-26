Officials of the Moultrie Moose Lodge present a check to Thomas Buckland, father of shooting victim Sherrie Buckland, Tuesday at the lodge. From left are Moultrie Moose Lodge Senior Regent Kathy Bennett; Ann Chambers, secretary for the Women of the Moose; Thomas Buckland; Moose Lodge President Jay White; Moose Lodge member Stephan Payne; and Cindy Baker, president of Moose District 4.