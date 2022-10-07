Gains for Gibs

The Moultrie Moose Lodge raised money Sept. 24 to benefit Gibson Stuckey, a teen-ager who was in an ATV accident last summer. Pictured are Trustee Matt Craven, Trustee Dusty Mauldin, Treasurer Ken Tate, Past Governor Jay White, recipient Waylon Stuckey, President Stephan Payne, Vice President Cindy Baker and Chaplain Joe Stanford. 

 Moultrie Moose Lodge photo

