MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Moose Lodge 1158 donated stuffed Tommy Moose dolls to the Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's Office and Moultrie Fire Department over the summer and donated to the MFD a second time in September.
The officers and firefighters will give the dolls to children in traumatic or stressful situations to ease their fears, according to Cindy Baker, the Moose member who distributed the dolls.
