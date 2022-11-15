MOULTRIE, Ga. — In September and October the Moose Lodge #1158 and the Women of the Moose Chapter #1162 held a food drive for the Colquitt County Food Bank. Pictured are, back row from left, Kathy Bennett, Junior Past Regent; Iris Bivins, supervisor of the Colquitt County Food Bank; and food bank volunteers Stephen Schallar and Danny Meeks. Front row are Sherry Peacock, Senior Regent, and Ann Chambers, secretary.
Moose Lodge donates to Colquitt County Food Bank
