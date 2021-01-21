MOULTRIE, Ga. — Tuesday’s Moultrie City Council meeting marked the end of a moratorium on alcohol licenses the council put in place two weeks ago.
The moratorium started at the council’s Jan. 5 meeting to give city staff time to research what was perceived as a conflict between the city ordinance and state law as to how near a business serving alcohol can be to a church or school.
Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard said afterwards that if any action was needed it would take place at the Jan. 19 meeting. If research found there was no conflict, no action would be taken and the moratorium would expire.
The council did discuss an alcohol license Tuesday night, but it was one specific case after three people were shot, one fatally, at a Moultrie restaurant Jan. 10. Dillard revoked the alcohol license of the restaurant the following morning, and several people spoke on the issue Tuesday.
The council did not take up the question of the placement of an alcohol-serving business, Dillard said Wednesday, because the staff determined there was no conflict between the two laws. Despite different wording, both state a new alcohol license cannot be issued to a business located within 100 yards of a church or 200 yards of a school.
In other action on Tuesday night, the council:
• Approved a special use permit for Larry Plank to operate a moving, transfer and storage operation at 603 West Bypass. Plank, who owns Sapp Towing, plans to use the land, formerly the Coke rendering plant, to store vehicles he picks up until they can be disposed of. He said cars will usually remain on site 30-90 days and most will be stored toward the rear of the property, which can’t be seen from the road. His original plan included a junkyard, but after that part of the proposal drew opposition, he removed it and the council supported the new plan unanimously.
• Approved a special use permit for Bert Chancy at 22 First Ave. N.W., 32 First Ave. N.W., and 115 N. Main St. The three lots form an L shape around Chancy Drugs, and city staff said the land would be used for a convenience store.
• Approved first and second reading of a request to rezone 5.73 acres on Tallokas Road from C-3 (Commercial District) to R-3 (Multi-Family Residential District) to allow a developer to build town homes there. A public hearing will be held at the next council meeting, Feb. 2, after which a final vote will be taken on the proposal.
• Set qualifying fees for council members whose seats are up for election this year at $178.20 (3% of the positions’ annual salary). Up for election this year are council seats in District 1, Post 2 (currently held by the Rev. Cornelius Ponder); District 2, Post 5 (currently held by Daniel Dunn); and District 3, Post 6 (currently held by Wilma Hadley). Qualifying will be Aug. 18-20, and the election will be Nov. 2.
• Re-appointed Mayor William McIntosh to the South Georgia Governmental Services Authority, which oversees the CNS cable and internet service.
• Approved appointments of Barbara Grogan and Johnnie Handfield to the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the Georgia State Historic Preservation Officer regarding the demolition and new construction of 315 Third St. N.W. The house is being demolished as part of a housing grant that will fund a new residence on the site, Dillard said.
• Approved the sale of excess power to the cities of Sandersville and Lawrenceville.
• Learned from Dillard that twice recently the City of Moultrie has had to pay claims of trucking companies whose vehicles were damaged by low-hanging limbs from trees on the city’s rights-of-way. Dillard said staff is preparing to contract with a service to trim those limbs to Department of Transportation specifications.
