MOULTRIE, Ga. – There have been 33 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 found in Colquitt County according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Of the 264 tests performed, 124 have been found negative and 107 are pending. There have been 20 cases in the 18-59 age group, 12 in the 60 and older age group and one in the 0-17 age group.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites.
