MOULTRIE, Ga. – More residential options within the City of Moultrie should be soon under development after the city council approved two zoning requests Tuesday night, Dec. 20.
Stephen Godley, the City of Moultrie’s Planning and Community Development Department director, presented the first rezoning request, with a recommendation for approval, to the Moultrie City Council during the regular session.
The applicants, Justin Murphy and Thomas Strickland, asked for 2.408 acres of land located in Land Lot Number 290 of the 8th land district – including tax map and parcels M004, 031, 032 and 04 – to be converted from a single-family residential district to a duplex residential district.
The second rezoning request would allow 1.13 acres of land located in Land Lot Number 290 of the 8th land district or 1195 Sixth St. S.W. to be converted from a single-family residential district to a duplex residential district. The applicant listed for the request was DRJ, LLC.
Godley said the staff saw no concerns with either rezoning.
The council approved each application with a vote of 6-0. Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill attended the meeting by phone.
The council also approved a first and second reading of another rezoning request in the regular session’s consent agenda.
The request, submitted by Ronald Bishop, asks for land located in Land Lot Number 291 or 209 Fifth Ave. S.E. of the 8th land district to be converted from a general business district to a multi-family residential district.
First and second readings are a parliamentary step that will allow the council to consider an issue. The council will likely vote whether to approve it at the Jan. 3 meeting.
Other actions
Colquitt Regional Medical Center CEO Jim Matney presented a community update to the council during the work session.
The council considered the reappointment of Freddie Williams to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority (MCCPRA) Board of Directors. His three-year term for office will commence on Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2026.
A quit claim deed – also called a non-warranty deeds, which are sometimes used to transfer property as well as clear titles – to the MCCPRA was also approved.
A $45,080 bid of a 3⁄4-ton extended cab truck, a $64,098 bid for a one-ton crew cab truck and a $38,286 bid for a 1⁄2 ton extended cab truck to Robert Huston were approved. The trucks will be funded from the City of Moultrie’s Public Works, Water/Sewer and Gas department budgets.
They also approved an amendment to the "Power Purchase" contract with the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia.
City Manager Pete Dillard recognized the city’s accomplishments and work this year during his regular session report.
“It’s been a great year. Our finances are good, probably the strongest they’ve ever been,” he said. “Everybody’s involved. I think that's a good metaphor about how we get things done here. I hope everyone’s proud of the year we’ve had because it's pretty fantastic.”
Each council member shared their appreciation to the city department heads and attending faculty for their work and their hopes for the year to come.
