Originally published 7:34 p.m. June 14, 2023
Updated 8:45 p.m. June 14, 2023
MOULTRIE -- A shower of large hail fell on Colquitt County Wednesday evening.
If you have photos of this evening's weather, please share them with us. We'll post them to our website and possibly include them in next week's print edition.
Email them to kevin.hall@gaflnews.com with information about where they were taken.
In all cases, though, be mindful of your own safety! Don't get out in the storm; wait until it's safe.
