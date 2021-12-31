MOULTRIE, Ga. — One day after a tornado damaged 10-15 houses just outside of Moultrie, the National Weather Service is warning of more possible storms over the weekend.
NWS officials were scheduled to be in Colquitt and Cook counties Friday to investigate reports of a tornado outside of Moultrie and another in eastern Cook County. The Observer was unable to get in touch with anyone Friday afternoon about what the NWS team had found.
However, an NWS forecast released Friday predicted the possibility of more severe weather late Saturday and into Sunday.
The NWS office in Tallahassee issued the forecast, which describes a marginal risk of severe weather for the northwestern counties in the office’s coverage area on Saturday. Colquitt County is outside the area of most concern but near enough that storms are possible.
The forecast predicts a marginal risk for severe weather throughout the tri-state area on Sunday.
A marginal risk is the lowest of five levels of risk, according to the weather service’s scale. That said, the county was also in a marginal risk area Thursday when the tornado appeared.
“The weather pattern will change this holiday weekend as a potent low pressure system moves across the Eastern US,” the NWS forecast said. “This will bring showers and thunderstorms to the northern and western most counties of the region late Saturday into Sunday, with precipitation becoming widespread on Sunday. The primary thunderstorm threats late Saturday into Sunday will be damaging winds and the possibility for a few tornados. There is still some uncertainty in the exact timing of this system, but confidence is high that we will see precipitation.”
