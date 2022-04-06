MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County escaped significant damage from Tuesday’s storm but potentially severe weather will threaten South Georgia again today.
Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox said he has heard reports of rotations at the very northern end of the county but there were no touchdowns.
“I feel sure we had some trees and power outages but nothing reported to us,” he said this morning. “We were very blessed.”
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office published storm reports on its website, weather.gov/tae, that show trees and sometimes power lines down at multiple locations in Mitchell, Worth, Tift and Cook counties, some of them within just a few miles of Doerun, Omega or Norman Park.
Metal siding was torn off a structure two miles north of Sale City, the NWS said, and multiple mobile homes suffered damage in the area of the Greenough community, which is about six miles northwest of Sale City. Both of those locations are in Mitchell County. The damage near Greenough is being investigated as a possible tornado, the NWS said.
Tuesday’s storm was part of a series of severe weather events that have struck South Georgia about twice a week since early March. Another wave is forecast this afternoon.
A briefing from the National Weather Service this morning describes parts of Southwest Georgia at Enhanced Risk for severe weather and the remainder of the region at Slight Risk. When the forecast considers severe weather possible, the National Weather Service assesses the chances of it developing using a five-tier scale: Marginal Risk is the least likely, followed by Slight, Enhanced, Moderate and High Risk.
Roughly three-fourths of Colquitt County is considered Slight Risk, but the northern and northeastern parts fall in the Enhanced Risk category.
The NWS predicted storms would develop late this morning and throughout the day.
“They’ll likely develop over Florida first with coverage and intensity increasing as they move into Georgia and Alabama,” the NWS briefing said. Hazards will include damaging winds, large hail and possibly a few tornadoes.
The Moultrie area is expected to receive 1.5 to 2 inches of rain, which continues to cause concern over flooding. A flood watch remains in effect until Thursday morning.
