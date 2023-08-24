MOULTRIE – As the nation’s varying thoughts of higher education continue to divide, more students at Colquitt County High School are participating in programs that can kick start their academic and real-life work experiences.
The dual enrollment and work-based learning (WBL) programs allow students to gain high school and some college credit while gaining experience within the college academic setting or in the local workforce.
“There were 791 college courses completed by students last year," Dr. Marni Kirkland, the CCSD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said in an interview Monday.
CCHS students have a choice to complete courses ranging from college core classes like English 1101 and Math 1101 to occupational courses that focus on a specific career field like Introduction to Welding.
The total number of students who took dual enrollment courses last year was 560 students, according to an email from Angela Hobby, the CCSD’s Chief Communications Officer, Wednesday morning.
Available colleges listed on the high school’s website include Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC), Albany State University (ASU), Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) and Valdosta State University (VSU), but students can enroll in other participating schools.
“Southern Regional Technical College is a tremendous partner with our school district, and our community. They do a phenomenal job,” Superintendent Ben Wiggins said.
Dual enrollment aims to increase college access and completion and prepare students to enter the workforce with the skills they need to succeed. Students' achievement in the program may enable them to graduate early and/or possibly even earn an associate degree, diploma, or certificate while significantly reducing future out-of-pocket expenses for tuition.
One student who has participated in the program is CCHS eleventh-grader J’Miyah Smith. She learned about the dual enrollment program from a friend as a ninth-grade student. Smith entered the program her sophomore year in a dual-enrolled Early Childhood Development class. She recently graduated with a certificate as a Child Development Specialist in July.
“I feel that dual enrollment will allow me to be a step ahead in my college career, giving me more knowledge and understanding for my career pathway,” she said in an email interview Thursday.
She is currently the junior president of Teens Have Visions 2, a non-profit organization that inspires and leads teen girls and boys to success and a brighter future. This summer she also participated in PCOM South Georgia’s Opportunities Academy.
“One thing I would say to other students about this program is to just try it. Try it for themselves so they can experience both college and high school level classes. And you’ll also feel on top of the world when you finish a dual enrollment class and get to walk the stage in your cap and gown with people of all different ages, before even graduating high school,” she said.
Due to her dual-enrollment experiences, her tentative plans for after high school are to attend a HBCU and become a specialist in pediatrics and surgery.
CCHS students have also increased participation within the Work-Based Learning program by 67% in the last two years. In 2023, 219 WBL CCHS students entered themselves in a particular field and interacted with professionals who have worked in it for years.
"Our program allows students to gain real work experience and earn course credit simultaneously. Students are able to put the knowledge they have gained in our CTAE classes to work. Our goal is to build a bridge between students and industry. We have been blessed in Colquitt County with wonderful business partners that seek out our students. This speaks volumes to the quality of our students and CTAE programs,” Misty Moon, the CCHS WBL coordinator, said Thursday morning.
Those 219 students have worked approximately 68,066 hours and earned about $587,880 in wages. They have developed crucial career readiness skills like professionalism, teamwork, communication, and initiative while honing their technical and critical thinking skills.
School officials said CCHS expects a significant increase in WBL students for the 2023-2024 school year.
Both the dual enrollment and WBL programs work to promote Project Purpose, a joint effort of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce that partners with local schools and employers.
The initiative aims to position Southwest Georgia for excellence in workforce development, job growth, and economic impact.
To learn more about the programs, parents or students should speak to their assigned counselor.
