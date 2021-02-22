MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Big Red Bus Blood Drive came to Colquitt County High School for students and staff to give blood last week. The event took place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 16.
The event was coordinated by Health Care Science teacher Melissa Culpepper.
“We had people from the community come but most of the participants were students and staff,” Culpepper said.
The event was held by the One Blood Organization in conjunction with the school’s HOSA-Future Healthcare Professionals program, she stated. According to the reports after the drive, 133 had originally registered and 102 community members, students and staff participated.
Students above the age of 15 could give blood with a parent’s permission. Certain health factors had to be considered before participants could donate blood.
Participants had to weigh at least 110 pounds, have no known blood disorder and be able to show proof of a negative COVID test or have not been required to quarantine within the last 14 days, according to the One Blood website.
Culpepper is also the advisor for HOSA and is in charge of its 50 members. Along with this blood drive, the HOSA program has handled other community outreach efforts. They recently collected hygiene items and wrote Valentine’s Day cards for local nursing home residents.
The HOSA program has another drive set for April 29, where the Big Red Buses will be returning to CCHS. If you would like to register, you can do so on the One Blood website or by contacting the school.
