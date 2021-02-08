TIFTON, Ga. — Tifton peanut farmer Armond Morris was elected chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission during the monthly board meeting in January.
This is Morris’ 20th term as chairman of the commission. He has served as chairman of the board previously in 1996 and 1997, 2003, and every year since 2005.
“I look forward to serving Georgia’s peanut growers as chairman in 2021. It is a pleasure to serve peanut producers in the state of Georgia and the commission is continually working to serve all peanut farmers in the state through research, promotion and education,” Morris says. “This is a critical time for Georgia agriculture and peanut producers as we work to help educate newly elected officials about the peanut program and importance of agriculture within the state and nation.”
Other officers elected during the board meeting include Joe Boddiford, Sylvania, Georgia, as vice chairman and Rodney Dawson, Hawkinsville, Georgia, as treasurer. Additional board members Tim Burch, Newton, Georgia, and Donald Chase, Oglethorpe, Georgia, represent District One and District Five, respectively. The peanut producing counties of Georgia are divided into five districts in which peanut farmers elect a representative to serve on the Georgia Peanut Commission board.
The Georgia Peanut Commission represents more than 4,500 peanut farm families in the state and conducts programs in the areas of research, promotion and education. For more information on the programs of the Georgia Peanut Commission, visit www.gapeanuts.com.
