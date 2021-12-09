BERLIN, Ga. — A Berlin couple was arrested Nov. 28 following an incident in which the mother is accused of trying to smother her daughter with a blanket.
The girl’s mother and stepfather — whose names are being withheld to protect the identity of the victim — were both charged with first degree cruelty to children and two counts of third degree cruelty to children. The mother was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, drugs to be kept in their original container and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. The stepfather was also charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and with battery - family violence.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office released details of the case Tuesday.
The incident was captured on video by the woman’s son, according to Sheriff’s Office investigator Christ Robinson. The video depicted the woman attempting to take her daughter’s cell phone and her refusing. Eventually, the woman took a Hello Kitty blanket from a nearby couch and attempted to “smother” the daughter, Robinson said.
“The daughter was able to fight her mother off after getting some blows to the side of her head,” Robinson said. “[The woman] then went to get the stepfather who was outside.”
After the stepfather was brought into the house he “snatched the phone from the child then smashed it onto a TV stand,” Robinson said. He then threw the broken phone back at his stepdaughter. She sustained “slight abrasions” on both arms from the broken glass.
“After throwing the phone, [the man] told the girl ‘I’m gonna stab you in the heart with a butcher knife,’” Robinson said.
Shortly after, CCSO deputies were dispatched to the house. Robinson did not know who called 9-1-1.
“Deputies had attempted to arrest the mother,” Robinson said. “She resisted for a little bit and had to be wrangled into the back of a patrol unit. Within her pocket, there were three Xanax pills not in their original container. The stepfather was arrested without any incident.”
The children in the home were taken from the scene by another family member.
Both suspects were taken to the Colquitt County Jail and have been denied bond.
“They’re going to be with us for a while, I suspect,” Robinson said.
